Massima autorità sciita Iraq,fermare aggressione al Libano

epa08200796 Iraqi protesters carry a picture of Iraqi Shiite Muslim spiritual leader Sayyid Ali Husseini Sistani during a protest in Basra city, southern Baghdad, Iraq, 07 February 2020. The United Nations Assistance Mission to Iraq (UNAMI) and the US embassy in Iraq have condemned the killing of 12 protesters in Najaf, after the supporters of Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadr stormed protests camp to forcibly remove demonstrators from the site. EPA/STR