Mark Rutte vola a Washington per incontrare Trump

epa12141041 A NATO flag is seen during Media Day at the 'Latvian Shield 25' exercise at the Riga Hydroelectric Power Plant in Dole, Latvia, 28 May 2025. The exercise strengthens cooperation between Spanish and Latvian Air Force air defense units, enhancing the ability of Latvian and other NATO forces to jointly respond to air defense challenges. EPA/TOMS KALNINS
BRUXELLES, 21 OTT - Il segretario generale della NATO, Mark Rutte, si recherà a Washington, dove domani incontrerà il presidente degli Stati Uniti, Donald Trump. Non è prevista nessuna conferenza stampa.

BRUXELLES

