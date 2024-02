Marine Le Pen, 'mi preparo alla quarta candidatura all'Eliseo'

epa11170530 Member of Parliament and parliamentary leader of the French far-right National Rally (RN) party Marine Le Pen attends the beginning of the national tribute to the communist resistance fighter Missak Manouchian and his comrades at the Pantheon in Paris, France, 21 February 2024. Manouchian was a hero of the French Resistance in World War II of Armenian origin who was executed by occupying Nazi forces in 1944. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON / POOL