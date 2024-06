Manovre unità russe nell'Atlantico,simulato lancio missili

epa10528053 A handout photo made available by Iranian Army shows Admiral Gorshkov class frigate of the Russian Navy Admiral Flota Sovetskogo Soyuza Gorshkov (front) during a joint military drill of Iranian, Russian and Chinese warships in the Gulf of Oman, south of Iran, 17 March 2023. Iran, China and Russia started a joint naval military drills in the Gulf of Oman on 17 March 2023 for two days, according to the Iranian Army. EPA/IRANIAN ARMY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES