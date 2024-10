Manifestazioni a Parigi, 'solidarietà a Palestina e Libano'

epa11643427 Members of the left-wing party La France Insoumise (LFI) walk behind a banner reading 'Stop Genocide' during a protest march in support of the Palestinian and Lebanese people in Paris, France, 05 October 2024. Upcoming 07 October 2024 marks one year since the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing 1,200, and one year since Israel began its military operations on Gaza, killing more than 41,000 and destroying the Palestinian enclave. Lebanese Minister of Health Firas Abiad announced on 04 October 2024 that nearly 2,000 people have been killed and more than 9,300 others have been injured in Lebanon since the recent escalation of the Hezbollah-Israeli conflict. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON