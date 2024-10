Manifestazione filopalestinese a Città del Capo

epa11643310 Protesters hold placards as they demonstrate outside the US Consulate, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 05 October 2024. The march, organized by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), was held to express solidarity with Palestinian people, one year after the start of the Israel-Gaza conflict, and to call for an end to hostilities in the Middle East. In Cape Town, a march to the Houses of Parliament organized by the same movement was expected to draw thousands. Upcoming 07 October 2024, marks one year since the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing 1,200, and one year since Israel began its war on Gaza, killing more than 41,000 and destroying the Palestinian enclave. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK