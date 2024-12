Manifestanti in festa a Seul dopo impeachment di Yoon

epa11771793 Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) and civic groups shout slogans and carry placards as they march toward the presidential office during a rally calling for the South Korean president's resignation and arrest in Seoul, South Korea, 12 December 2024. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol defended his martial law decree and vowed to 'fight to the end' during a televised address to the nation on 12 December, as he faces a second impeachment vote in parliament expected on 14 December. EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN