Maltempo nel nord del Kenya, 13 morti e 15 mila sfollati

epa11015857 People use a dugout to move flood waters in Shirikisho village, Tana Delta region, in Kenya, 07 December 2023. The death tool due to rainfalls and floods in Kenya has surged to 160 and displaced more than 500,000 people according to the government. Since November 2023, Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia have been affected by downpours linked to the El Nino phenomenon. EPA/ANDREW KASUKU