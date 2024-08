Maltempo in Thailandia, 22 morti in 10 giorni

epa11560813 A handout photo made available by the Poh Teck Tung Foundation shows rescue workers conducting a search and rescue operating to recover the wreckage of a plane after it crashed into a mangrove forest in Chachoengsao province, Thailand, 23 August 2024. A small plane with nine people on board was found in the mud after it crashed in a mangrove forest in Chachoengsao province. All nine passengers, including five Chinese tourists from Hong Kong, two Thai female crew and the Thai pilot and co-pilot were killed in the crash, according to the Governor of Chachoengsao Province. EPA/PARTYA CHURARAT / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES