Maltempo in arrivo, Edimburgo annulla fuochi e feste in piazza

PAP09 - 19981229 - EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM: Edinburgh`s fire festival, to mark the start of the "Hogmanay", the Scottish New Year celebrations, started 29 December 1998. A torchlight procession along Princes St ended on Calton Hill with the burning of a Viking Long boat, marking the start of four days of celebrations. (UK OUT) EPA PHOTO PRESS ASSOCIATION/David CHESKIN