Maltempo: diluvia a Marsiglia, quartieri inondati

A pedestrian wades through flood water in one of the main thoroughfares of the southern French city of Montpellier Wednesday 3rd December 2003. Continous heavy rain hitting parts of southeastern France threaten to worsen the flash floods that have cost the lives of five people so far and forced about 4,000 people to evacuate their homes. Flooding along the Rhone River from Lyon to Marseille was due to hit its peak during the day, while winds of up to 150 kph were expected to lash the Mediterranean coast, officials said. EPA/CLAVIERES FRANCE OUT