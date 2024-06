Malawi: corteo funebre di Chilima contro la folla, 4 morti

epa08293196 Youths walk along one rebuilt bridge one yaer after it was destroyed by Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani, Zimbabwe, 13 March 2020. Cylone Idai made landfall in Mozambique on 14 March and subsequently moved on to Malawi and Zimbabwe where it caimed at least 634 lives. Rebuilding of roads and bridges destroyed by cyclone Idai is still ongoing. Families whose homes were destroyed by the cyclone are still living in tents as the goverment is delaying in finding them alternative accomodation. EPA/AARON UFUMELI