Malala ai leader musulmani, 'non legittimate i talebani'

epa10646893 The 2014 Nobel Peace Prize winner, Malala Yousafzai, takes part in the fifth edition of the Festival do Leitor (Reader's Festival), at the Maracanazinho in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 22 May 2023. The Festival do Leitor reaches its fifth edition as the largest literary event in Brazil. Malala opens the event this year with a meeting with educators and members of social projects moderated by journalist Maju Coutinho. EPA/Antonio Lacerda