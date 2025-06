Madrid, 'blackout fu causato dall'eccessiva tensione'

epa12062143 High voltage power lines and a wind turbine on Fuerteventura Island, Canary Islands, southwestern Spain, 29 April 2025. The massive power outage that affected the Iberian peninsula a day earlier did not affect the Canary Islands. A power blackout hit large parts of Spain and spread to neighboring Portugal and France on 28 April, disrupting transport systems, internet connections, and daily life, according to authorities. The exact cause of the outage is unknown. EPA/CARLOS DE SAA