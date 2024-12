Madre vittima Rigopiano, potevano essere salvati

The ruins of Hotel Rigopiano, in a photo of 26 January 2017. The last two bodies of people missing from the avalanche-hit Rigopiano Hotel near the Abruzzo town of Farindola were retrieved by firefighters in the night between Wednesday and Thursday, raising the final death toll from last week's disaster to 29. Eleven survived the disaster. Nine, including all four children at the four-star hotel, were pulled out alive from the rubble and snow by rescue teams. ANSA/ ALESSANDRO DI MEO