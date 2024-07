Madre Rocchelli, c'è verità giudiziaria, ma serve sanzione

epa04224301 The passport of Italian photojournalist, 30-year old Andrea Rocchelli, killed Saturday near Slaviansk, is photographed in Slaviansk, Ukraine, 25 May 2014. Italy's foreign ministry says an Italian photojournalist has been killed in eastern Ukraine, where he was covering the conflict ahead of the presidential election. The ministry said in a statement that Andrea Rocchelli, 30, was killed Saturday in the area of Slaviansk, a hotbed of pro-Russia, anti-Kiev sentiment. It stressed that the journalist's body, taken to a hospital along with that of a Russian citizen, was awaiting official identification and that Rocchelli's family was arriving in Kiev later Sunday. EPA/POOL