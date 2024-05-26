Macron, tra Francia e Germania più unità che divisioni
epa11371371 French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and his wife Brigitte Macron attend the Democracy festival, as part of the '75 years of the Basic Law' celebrations in Berlin, Germany, 26 May 2024. Macron visit Germany from 26 to 28 May. The French President and Federal President Steinmeier will visit several regions of Germany together. It is the first state visit - the highest form of visit in diplomatic protocol - by a French president to Germany in 24 years. EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

BERLINO, 26 MAG - "Vedo molto più ciò che ci unisce, e la nostra capacità di affrontare le sfide di oggi, piuttosto che gli elementi che ci dividono. La relazione franco-tedesca è centrale in Europa, è il cuore ed è necessaria affinché l'Europa progredisca". Lo ha detto il presidente francese Emmanuel Macron a Berlino, rispondendo alla domanda di una moderatrice in un colloquio svoltosi all'aperto con il presidente tedesco Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
