Macron, Putin ha tradito il messaggio dello Sbarco

epa11393452 French President Emmanuel Macron (R), his wife Brigitte Macron (L), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (2-R) and his wife Olena Zelenska (2-L) attend a commemorative ceremony with dozens of heads of States and more than 200 veterans for the 80th anniversary of D-Day landings in Normandy at Omaha Beach, Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, France, 06 June 2024. More than 160.000 Western allied troops landed on beaches in Normandy on 6 June 1944 launching the liberation of Western Europe from Nazi occupation during World War II. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON