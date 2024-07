Macron omaggia Saint-Exupéry a 80 anni dalla morte

epa09762466 An original English edition of 'The Little Prince' with a dedication by the author on display during the presentation of the exhibition 'A la Rencontre du Petit Prince' (Meet the Little Prince) at the 'Musee des Art Decoratifs de Paris', in Paris, France, 16 February 2022. The exhibition features some 600 artworks by the French writer and designer Antoine de Saint Exupery, including for the first time exhibited in France, the original manuscript dating from 1943 which has since remained in New York. The exhibition runs from 17 February to 26 June 2022. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON