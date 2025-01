Macron oggi al Louvre dopo l'allarme sullo stato di degrado

epa09211382 Visitors wearing protective face masks line up to see Leonardo da Vinci's painting La Gioconda (Mona Lisa), at the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, 19 May 2021. France eases some of its coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions starting on 19 May, allowing cultural place, cinema, restaurants and cafes to admit customers outdoors, as pressure on hospitals and intensive care units in the country is diminishing. EPA/YOAN VALAT