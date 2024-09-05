Macron nomina Michel Barnier nuovo premier della Francia
epa09162881 Head of the Task Force for Relations with the UK, Michel Barnier attends a debate on EU-UK trade and cooperation agreement during the second day of a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, 27 April 2021. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET / POOL
AA
PARIGI, 05 SET - Michel Barnier è stato nominato dal presidente Emmanuel Macron come nuovo premier della Francia: è quanto annuncia l'Eliseo.
