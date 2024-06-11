Macron, in campo per vincere, si apre una nuova era
epa11402341 French President Emmanuel Macron attends a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the massacre of 643 persons by Nazi German forces, in Oradour-sur-Glane, southwestern France, 10 June 2024. On 10 June 1944, just four days after the Allied forces landed on the Normandy coast on D-Day, 643 inhabitants, including 247 children, were massacred in the village of Oradour-sur-Glane in southwestern France, by German Waffen-SS soldiers belonging to the 2nd SS Panzer Division 'Das Reich'. EPA/LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT
AA
PARIGI, 11 GIU - ''In campo per vincere'': intervistato in esclusiva da Le Figaro Magazine, nell'aereo che lo riportava a Parigi da Ouradour-sur-Glane, il presidente francese, Emmanuel Macron, torna sulla decisione di sciogliere l'Assembea nazionale e convocare elezioni anticipate il 30 giugno e 7 luglio. ''La politica - spiega Macron - è movimento. Non ho mai creduto ai sondaggi. La decisione che ho preso apre una nuova era'', ha dichiarato il presidente, più che mai determinato a fermare l'avanzata dei nazionalisti di Marine Le Pen e Jordan Bardella, reduci di un successo storico nel voto Ue di domenica scorsa.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti