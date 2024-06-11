Macron, in campo per vincere, si apre una nuova era

epa11402341 French President Emmanuel Macron attends a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the massacre of 643 persons by Nazi German forces, in Oradour-sur-Glane, southwestern France, 10 June 2024. On 10 June 1944, just four days after the Allied forces landed on the Normandy coast on D-Day, 643 inhabitants, including 247 children, were massacred in the village of Oradour-sur-Glane in southwestern France, by German Waffen-SS soldiers belonging to the 2nd SS Panzer Division 'Das Reich'. EPA/LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT