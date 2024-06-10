Macron, 'i francesi faranno la scelta giusta alle elezioni'

epa11400683 French President Emmanuel Macron is displayed on a large screen during a televised address to the nation, at the electoral party of the French right-wing party National Rally (Rassemblement National or RN) in Paris, France, 09 June 2024, after the first results of the European elections. The French president announced the dissolution of the National Assembly, the French Parliament lower house, and called for new general elections after his party suffered defeat in the European elections. The list of the Rassemblement National, led by party chief Jordan Bardella, is given winner in France according to first estimations after polls. EPA/ANDRE PAIN