Macron, 'i francesi faranno la scelta giusta alle elezioni'
epa11400683 French President Emmanuel Macron is displayed on a large screen during a televised address to the nation, at the electoral party of the French right-wing party National Rally (Rassemblement National or RN) in Paris, France, 09 June 2024, after the first results of the European elections. The French president announced the dissolution of the National Assembly, the French Parliament lower house, and called for new general elections after his party suffered defeat in the European elections. The list of the Rassemblement National, led by party chief Jordan Bardella, is given winner in France according to first estimations after polls. EPA/ANDRE PAIN
AA
PARIGI, 10 GIU - Il presidente Enmanuel Macron ha affermato questa mattina di avere "fiducia nella capacità" dei francesi "di fare la scelta più giusta" alle prossime elezioni anticipate. "Ho fiducia nella capacità del popolo francese di fare la scelta più giusta per sé e per le generazioni future. La mia unica ambizione è quella di essere utile al nostro Paese, che amo così tanto", ha scritto Macron su X.
