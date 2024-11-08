Macron, fatti Amsterdam ricordano ore più buie della Storia
epa11709691 Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson (C) and French President Emmanuel Macron (R) chat next to Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer (L) and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (2-R back) during an informal summit of the European Council at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, 08 November 2024. The informal meeting takes place following the fifth European Political Community summit. Hungary is holding the presidency of the European Council until 31 December. EPA/ZOLTAN BALOGH HUNGARY OUT
AA
BUDAPEST, 08 NOV - Il presidente francese Emmanuel Macron condanna gli scontri di Amsterdam che ricordano, dice, "le ore più buie della Storia". 'Le condanno fermamente e rivolgo il mio sostegno ai feriti. La Francia continuerà a lottare contro l'odioso antisemitismo senza tregua", ha scritto il presidente francese su X.
