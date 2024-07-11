Macron, 'Biden è preciso sui dossier, li conosce bene'

epa11471737 (L-R) Andrzej Duda, Poland's president; Ingrid Schulerud, wife of Jens Stoltenberg; Jens Stoltenberg, secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO); US President Joe Biden; First Lady Jill Biden and Emmanuel Macron, France's president, chat during an arrival ceremony at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 10 July 2024. NATO leaders, who are meeting for a three-day NATO summit in Washington, will send five long-range air-defense systems for Ukraine, after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked for more help in the wake of stepped-up Russian strikes on his country. EPA/Graeme Sloan / POOL