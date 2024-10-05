Macron, 'basta fornire a Israele le armi che usa a Gaza'
epa11367176 France's President Emmanuel Macron (2-R) sits next to French Foreign and European Affairs Minister Stephane Sejourne (2-L) as they attend a meeting with Foreign Ministers of four key Arab states for talks on the ongoing conflict in Gaza, at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris, France, 24 May 2024. The French President received Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister and the Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan to take stock of the situation in the Middle East. EPA/JULIEN DE ROSA / POOL MAXPPP OUT
AA
PARIGI, 05 OTT - Il presidente francese Emmanuel Macron si è espresso a favore dello stop alle forniture di armi a Israele che vengono utilizzate nel conflitto a Gaza. "Credo che oggi la priorità sia tornare ad una soluzione politica, smettere di consegnare le armi per condurre i combattimenti a Gaza", ha detto il presidente alla radio France Inter, aggiungendo che "la Francia non ne fornisce".
