Macron, 80 anni D-Day, 'oggi pronti allo stesso sacrificio'

epa11391285 French President Emmanuel Macron and Achille Muller, 98, last survivor of the Free French Forces, attend a ceremony to pay homage to the Saint Marcel maquis, a force of French Resistance fighters during World War II and the French SAS (Special Air Service) paratroopers, in Plumelec, Brittany, north-western France, 05 June 2024. French President Macron launched the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of D-Day, the Normandy landings of Western Allied forces on 06 June 1944 that initiated the liberation of western Europe during World War II, by paying tribute to the French Resistance fighters. EPA/BENOIT TESSIER / POOL MAXPPP OUT