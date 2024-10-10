L'uragano Milton si abbatte sulla Florida, almeno 4 morti
epa11652514 View of damages after Hurricane Milton swept through Bradenton, Florida, USA, 10 October 2024. According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Milton made landfall on the west coast of Florida on Wednesday evening as a category 3 storm bringing significant weather impacts with heavy rains, flooding and tornadoes across the state. EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH
AA
NEW YORK, 10 OTT - L'uragano Milton ha causato almeno 4 morti in Florida. Lo rendono noto le autorità locali.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Argomenti