L'Unrwa sospende le distribuzioni alimentari a Rafah
epa11353613 Displaced Palestinians live in a destroyed UNRWA school after the Israeli army asked them to evacuate the city of Rafah, in the Khan Yunis camp in the southern Gaza Strip. 19 May, 2024. Since 07 October 2023, up to 1.7 million people, or more than 75 percent of the population, have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip, some more than once, in search of safety, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which added that the Palestinian enclave is 'on the brink of famine', with 1.1 million people (half of its population) 'experiencing catastrophic food insecurity' due to the conflict and restrictions on humanitarian access. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
AA
GERUSALEMME, 21 MAG - L'agenzia Onu responsabile per i rifugiati palestinesi, Unrwa, ha annunciato oggi che sospenderà le distribuzioni alimentari a Rafah, la città nel sud della Striscia di Gaza, teatro degli scontri tra Israele e Hamas. A seguito dell'operazione militare (israeliana) in corso nella parte orientale di Rafah", dal 7 maggio, "il centro di distribuzione dell'Unrwa e il magazzino del Pam", il programma alimentare mondiale, "entrambi situati a Rafah, sono ora inaccessibili", afferma l'agenzia su X. e "le distribuzioni di cibo sono attualmente sospese a causa della mancanza di rifornimenti e dell'insicurezza" in città.
