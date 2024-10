L'Ungheria chiede all'Ue un opt-out su asilo e migrazione

epa11621866 Hungarian Minister for European Union Affairs, Janos Boka, talks to the media ahead of chairing a European general affairs council in Brussels, Belgium, 24 September 2024. As part of the Council’s annual rule of law dialogue, ministers will hold a horizontal discussion on the rule of law situation in the EU member states using the Commission’s 2024 rule of law report, which this year covers, for the first time, also developments in Albania, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET