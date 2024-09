L'ultradestra tedesca vola, Afd primo partito in Turingia

epa11575677 Supporters of far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party await the speech of faction chairman in the regional parliament of Thuringia Bjoern Hoecke, top candidate for the upcoming 2024 Thuringia state election during the final election campaign rally in Erfurt, Germany, 31 August 2024. Thuringia state election, voting for the regional parliament 'Landtag', will be held on 01 September 2024. EPA/CLEMENS BILAN