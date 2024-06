Lula torna nei territori alluvionati di Rio Grande do Sul

epaselect epa11342695 Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva, with his wife Janja (R), meets people in a refugee site for those affected by the floodings in Sao Leopoldo, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, 15 May 2024. The Government of the state of Rio Grande do Sul warned on 14 May that the GuaÃba River could break the historical record reached last week, due to the heavy rains that fell in recent days. The worst floods in memory in the region have already caused more than 600,000 displaced people, 149 dead and 127 missing. EPA/Andre Borges