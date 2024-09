Lula non parteciperà all'insediamento di Maduro

epa11228088 President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during a meeting with his cabinet of ministers at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, 18 March 2024. Lula called for the ‘consolidation’ of democracy in Brazil and expressed concern that his far-right predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, had put the country at ‘serious risk of a coup’. Lula's statement came after two former commanders of the Armed Forces testified to the police that Bolsonaro had proposed a plan to annul the 2022 elections in order to remain in power. EPA/ANDRE BORGES