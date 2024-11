Lula cancella anche la sua partecipazione al vertice Apec

epa11662659 Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during the World Food Day ceremony at the Palacio do Planalto in Brasilia, Brazil, 16 October 2024. President Lula da Silva stated that 'nothing explains' that 733 million people in the world 'go to sleep every day without eating' and urged the international community to join the Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty. EPA/ANDRE BORGES