Lukashenko, 'i terroristi hanno tentato la fuga verso Minsk'
epa11111030 Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (L) attend a ceremony to launch a new wintering complex of the Vostok research station in Antarctica via videoconference at the Constantine Palace in Strelna, in the suburb of St. Petersburg, Russia, 28 January 2024. During a bilateral meeting, the Presidents of the Russian Federation and Belarus Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko discussed the situation on the Special Military Operation and talked about cooperation in the defense-industrial complex. EPA/KONSTANTIN ZAVRAZHIN / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT
MINSK, 26 MAR - Il presidente bielorusso Alexsander Lukashenko ha affermato che i terroristi responsabili dell'attacco al teatro di Mosca in un primo momento avevano tentato di fuggire in Bielorussia. Secondo Lukashenko, i terroristi non sono riusciti a entrare in territorio bielorusso a causa dei checkpoint. "E' per questo che non potevano entrare in Bielorussia, se ne sono resi conto. Ecco perché si sono allontanati e sono andati nella zona del confine ucraino-russo", ha detto il presidente bielorusso in contrasto con l'affermazione della Russia sul fatto che i killer avevano tentato di entrare direttamente in Ucraina.
