Lufthansa, 'stop a voli per Teheran e Beirut fino al 30 aprile'
epa11203494 Airplanes of German airline Lufthansa are parked at the international airport in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 07 March 2024. Despite five rounds of collective bargaining with the Federal Association of Aviation Security Companies (BDLS), Lufthansa employees went on strike over the lack of an agreement on wage increases for the approximately 25,000 aviation workers nationwide. EPA/CHRISTOPHER NEUNDORF
BERLINO, 18 APR - Lufthansa ha prorogato lo stop ai voli per Teheran e Beirut fino al 30 aprile incluso. Lo ha confermato un portavoce della compagnia di bandiera tedesca all'ANSA. "Continueremo a non utilizzare lo spazio aereo iraniano fino a quella data", ha aggiunto. Su Israele i voli sono ripresi regolarmente già da alcuni giorni.
