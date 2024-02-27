Lufthansa: il sindacato proclama 3 giorni di sciopero
epa11133425 Lufthansa's staff members whistle and display placards during a warning strike at the Munich International Airport in Munich, Germany, 07 February 2024. The ver.di trade union has called on Lufthansa's ground staff to go on a 27-hour warning strike from 4:00 am on 07 February until 08 February morning. The action will affect Frankfurt am Main, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin and Dusseldorf airports. EPA/ANNA SZILAGYI
BERLINO, 27 FEB - Nel quadro della vertenza salariale del personale di terra di Lufthansa, il sindacato tedesco Verdi ha annunciato uno sciopero da mercoledì a venerdì. Lo riporta la Dpa.
