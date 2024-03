L'Ue lancia la proposta di creare la laurea europea

epa11035482 Students throw their graduation caps in the air during the 49th Convocation ceremony of Tribhuvan University in Kathmandu, Nepal, 18 December 2023. Tribhuvan University, the oldest and the largest university of Nepal, attempted to make the Guinness Book of World Records, claiming to have graduated the largest number of students in the world at a single event. Over 73,000 students graduated at TU's 49th convocation ceremony in Kathmandu on 18 December 2023. EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA