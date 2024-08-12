L'Ue invia aiuti ad Atene, due Canadair dall'Italia
epaselect epa11483999 A firefighting helicopter drops water during a wildfire at Sofiko near Corinth, Peloponnese, Greece, 17 July 2024. Three firefighters were injured while battling a wildfire in Sofiko, Corinth. According to fire brigade sources, they suffered light injuries and were taken to a hospital in Corinth. The firefighting forces deployed against the blaze were reinforced, increasing to 120 firefighters with 32 fire engines and five teams of firefighters on foot (including ten firefighters from Moldova in the context of the European Civil Protection Mechanism), assisted by 13 firefighting planes and six helicopters, two of them in a coordinating role. EPA/VASSILIS PSOMAS
AA
BRUXELLES, 12 AGO - L'Unione europea annuncia l'avvio di un'importante operazione ad Atene per aiutare le autorità a domare gli incendi boschivi. Tramite il meccanismo di protezione civile Ue, sono stati mobilitati in Grecia due Canadair dall'Italia, un elicottero dalla Francia e due squadre antincendio di terra dalla Repubblica Ceca e dalla Romania. "Seguiamo costantemente gli sviluppi e siamo pronti a fornire ulteriore assistenza", fa sapere il portavoce della Commissione Ue, Balazs Ujvari.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti