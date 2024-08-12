L'Ue invia aiuti ad Atene, due Canadair dall'Italia

epaselect epa11483999 A firefighting helicopter drops water during a wildfire at Sofiko near Corinth, Peloponnese, Greece, 17 July 2024. Three firefighters were injured while battling a wildfire in Sofiko, Corinth. According to fire brigade sources, they suffered light injuries and were taken to a hospital in Corinth. The firefighting forces deployed against the blaze were reinforced, increasing to 120 firefighters with 32 fire engines and five teams of firefighters on foot (including ten firefighters from Moldova in the context of the European Civil Protection Mechanism), assisted by 13 firefighting planes and six helicopters, two of them in a coordinating role. EPA/VASSILIS PSOMAS