L'Ue impone i dazi sulle auto elettriche cinesi

epa11557572 A woman walks in a XPeng electric vehicle manufacturer store, in Shanghai, China, 21 August 2024. The European Commission on 20 August revealed its proposed duty rates on imports of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) from China, as part of its ongoing anti-subsidy investigation. If approved by EU member states, these duty rates will be in effect for five years, resulting in long-term price increases for Chinese producers. After contesting the provisional rates imposed in early July 2024, three China-based manufacturers - BYD (17 percent), Geely (19.3 percent), and SAIC (36.3 percent) - saw their rates slightly reduced. EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI