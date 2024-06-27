L'Ue firma gli impegni di sicurezza con l'Ucraina
epaselect epa11441290 European Council President Charles Michel (L), Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (C), and the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (R) take part at a signature ceremony of security agreement with the EU, during European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 27 June 2024. EU leaders are gathering in Brussels for a two-day summit to discuss the Strategic Agenda 2024-2029, the next institutional cycle, Ukraine, the Middle East, competitiveness, security and defense, among other topics. EPA/POOL OLIVIER HOSLET / POOL
AA
BRUXELLES, 27 GIU - L'Unione Europea ha stipulato con l'Ucraina gli impegni di sicurezza a lungo termine. Per l'Ue hanno firmato il presidente del Consiglio Europeo Charles Michel e la presidente della Commissione Ursula von der Leyen. Volodymyr Zelensky ha poi firmato accordi bilaterali con la Lituania ed Estonia.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti