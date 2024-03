L'Onu avverte, 'la situazione ad Haiti è catastrofica'

epa11243528 Haitians cross the border from Ouanaminthe (Haiti) to stock up on products, mainly food, at the Binational Market in Dajabon, Dominican Republic, 25 March 2024. Crossings are relentless at the border between Haiti and the Dominican Republic, especially on market days when thousands of Haitians take the opportunity to get products that are scarce in their country and avoid the chaos of Port-au-Prince, torn by armed gang violence. Almost half of Haiti's population faces severe food insecurity due to the recent escalation of violence, as well as from the economic crisis, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) said on 25 March. EPA/ORLANDO BARRIA EPA-EFE/ORLANDO BARRIA