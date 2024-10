Londra sanziona altri coloni estremisti israeliani

epa09769610 Israeli police guard settlers house during clashes with Palestinian protesters following the Friday prayer in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem, 18 February 2022, as tension continue between Palestinian and Israeli settlers over the forced eviction of six Palestinian families from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in favor of Jewish families who claimed they used to live in the houses before fleeing in the 1948 war that led to the creation of Israel. EPA/ATEF SAFADI