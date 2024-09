Londra annuncia aiuti militari a Kiev per 700 milioni

epa11598374 A handout photo made available by the Prime Minister of Ukraine shows British Foreign Secretary David Lammy (L) shaking hands with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal (R) during a meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, 11 September 2024. Shmyhal said the UK announced a new military aid package and the provision of 30 million Great Britain Pound (GBP) to support Ukraine's energy sector. UK Foreign Secretary Lammy, along with US State Secretary Blinken, on 11 September traveled to Ukraine to meet with Ukrainian government officials to discuss continued support for the country's defense against Russia's invasion. EPA/PRIME MINISTER OF UKRAINE HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES