Lo Zimbabwe abbatterà 200 elefanti a causa della carenza di cibo

epa10953145 Staff members feed milk to elephants during a visit by Britain's Queen Camilla and Britain's King Charles (not pictured) to the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust elephant orphanage, on the outskirts of Nairobi, Kenya, 01 November 2023. Britain's King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla are on a four-day state visit starting on 31 October 2023, to Nairobi and Mombasa. This will be the first official visit by Their Majesties to an African nation and the first to a commonwealth member state since their coronation in May 2023. The Sheldrick Wildlife Trust and the Kenyan Wildlife Service work together for conservation and preservation of wildlife and protected areas across Kenya. EPA/LUIS TATO / POOL