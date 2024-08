Litio, il Cile seleziona sei imprese per l'estrazione ad Atacama

epa03409200 A photograph dated 22 June 2012 made available on 24 September 2012 of workers standing at the salt evaporation pools of the Lithium Society of Lithium, in Atacama, near Calama city, 1,750 km north of Santiago, Chile. The Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) company, a producer of iodine and lithium, won the open tender process by the Chilean government for the exploitation of lithium deposits in the north of the country, with an offer of 40.6 million US dollars, according to official sources on 24 September 2012. SQM has operations in several countries such in Europe, America, Asia and Oceania. EPA/ARIEL MARINKOVIC