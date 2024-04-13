L'Iran, 'sequestrata a Hormuz una nave legata a Israele'
epa08604890 A handout photo made available by the US Navy shows Motor Tanker (M/T) Wila, a merchant vessel in international waters en-route to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) port of Khor Fakkan, in the Gulf of Oman, near the Strait of Hormuz, 12 August 2020 (issued 15 August 2020), reportedly being boarded by Iranian forces from both an Iranian Sea King helicopter and the Iranian auxiliary vessel Hendijan (1401). Media reports quoting a US defense official said that Iran's navy forcibly boarded the ship -- in an apparent operation to recover petroleum, which resulted unsuccessful -- and released the Liberian-flagged tanker after holding it for about five hours. There was no distress call issued by Wila, a statement by the US Central Command said. EPA/US NAVY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
DUBAI, 13 APR - La tv di Stato dell'Iran ha annunciato che una nave da cargo "legata a Israele" è stata sequestrata dalle forze della Repubblica islamica nello stretto di Hormuz. Una notizia finora anticipata da media del Golfo e da un'autorità marittima internazionale. "Una porta-container intitolata Mcs Aries è stata presa dalle forze speciali marittime" nel corso di "un'operazione condotta con un elicottero nei pressi dello Stretto di Hormuz", ha scritto l'Irna. L'agenzia di stampa iraniana conferma che la nave "batte bandiera portoghese ed è gestita dalla società Zodiac, che appartiene al capitalista sionista Eyal Ofer", e stava "dirigendosi verso le acque territoriali iraniane".
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti