L'Iran, 'sequestrata a Hormuz una nave legata a Israele'

epa08604890 A handout photo made available by the US Navy shows Motor Tanker (M/T) Wila, a merchant vessel in international waters en-route to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) port of Khor Fakkan, in the Gulf of Oman, near the Strait of Hormuz, 12 August 2020 (issued 15 August 2020), reportedly being boarded by Iranian forces from both an Iranian Sea King helicopter and the Iranian auxiliary vessel Hendijan (1401). Media reports quoting a US defense official said that Iran's navy forcibly boarded the ship -- in an apparent operation to recover petroleum, which resulted unsuccessful -- and released the Liberian-flagged tanker after holding it for about five hours. There was no distress call issued by Wila, a statement by the US Central Command said. EPA/US NAVY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES