L'Iran blocca tutti i voli fino a domani
epa00127204 The main hall of the new Imam Khomeini International Airport near Teheran whose first phase was inaugurated on Sunday, 01 February 2004. The new airport, which is said to be able to handle over 4.5 million passengers and 120,000 tons of cargo per year, will become operational for all international and domestic flights during the next Iranian year starting on March 21. EPA/- EPA/-
ISTANBUL, 02 OTT - Tutti i voli in Iran sono stati cancellati fino alle 17:00 ora locale di domani (le 15:30 in Italia). Lo ha detto il portavoce dell'organizzazione per l'aviazione civile iraniana, come riferisce Etemad. Lo spazio aereo iraniano era stato chiuso già ieri notte durante l'attacco missilistico della Repubblica islamica contro Israele.
