L'Iran annuncia una stretta contro le donne senza l'hijab

epa10858504 Iranian women, some without the mandatory headscarf, walk in a street in Tehran, Iran, 13 September 2023. Iranians are marking the first anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death which led to nationwide protests over the country's mandatory dress code (Hijab) law. Protests erupted after the death of 22-year old Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, detained by morality police for not wearing the hijab properly in September 2022. Since then, a growing number of women in the country have been defying authorities by removing the headscarf. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH