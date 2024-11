L'Inviato Usa Hochstein a Beirut per discutere la tregua

epa11672681 Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri meets with US special envoy Amos Hochstein (not pictured) in Beirut, Lebanon, 21 October 2024. Hochstein arrived in Beirut for talks with Lebanese officials on a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, more than 2,460 people have been killed and over 11,500 others have been injured in Lebanon since the start of recent escalations of hostilities. EPA/STR